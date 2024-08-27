Eager Lion 2024 Tests Operational Forces Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AQABA, JORDAN (May 12, 2024) – Participants of Eager Lion 2024 pose for an inauguration photo at Jordan Naval Base, Aqaba, Jordan, May 12, 2024. Eager Lion is designed to exchange military expertise, improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by PFC Abraham Gomez/Released)