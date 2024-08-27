Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eager Lion 2024 Tests Operational Forces Capabilities [Image 1 of 8]

    Eager Lion 2024 Tests Operational Forces Capabilities

    JORDAN

    05.12.2024

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    AQABA, JORDAN (May 12, 2024) – Participants of Eager Lion 2024 pose for an inauguration photo at Jordan Naval Base, Aqaba, Jordan, May 12, 2024. Eager Lion is designed to exchange military expertise, improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Army Photo by PFC Abraham Gomez/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 05:04
    Photo ID: 8624715
    VIRIN: 240512-A-ZZ000-1001
    Location: JO
