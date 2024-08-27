Eager Lion 2024 Tests Operational Forces Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AQABA, JORDAN (May 19, 2024) – U.S. Navy nurses and Jordanian nurses pose together for a picture after a day of lecture at the global health engagement during exercise Eager Lion 2024, May 19, 2024. Eager Lion is designed to exchange military expertise, improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Hospital Corpsman Steven Taylor/Released)