    Eager Lion 2024 Tests Operational Forces Capabilities [Image 5 of 8]

    Eager Lion 2024 Tests Operational Forces Capabilities

    JORDAN

    05.17.2024

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    AQABA, JORDAN (May 17, 2024) – The global health engagement team poses for a photo during exercise Eager Lion 2024 in Aqaba, Jordan, May 17, 2024. Pictured from top left to right is Lt. Freddie Mawannay, officer-in-charge, U.S. Central Command; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sean Sarmiento, Tactical Casualty Combat Care instructor, U.S. Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain; Chief Hospital Corpsman (FMF/EXW) Steven Taylor, senior enlisted leader, U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella; and Lt. Fremmy Cuadra, emergency department trauma nurse, NMRTC Sigonella. Pictured from bottom left to right is U.S. Navy Reserve (USNR) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Vivianna Mann, USNR Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zo Alonzo; and USNR Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Terri Archuleta. Eager Lion is designed to exchange military expertise, improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Hospital Corpsman Steven Taylor/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 05:04
    Photo ID: 8624719
    VIRIN: 240517-N-ZZ000-1002
    Resolution: 640x563
    Size: 117.67 KB
    Location: JO
    This work, Eager Lion 2024 Tests Operational Forces Capabilities [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    Tactical Casualty Combat Care
    U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella
    NMRTC Sigonella
    Eager Lion 2024
    U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Sigonella

