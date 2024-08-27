Eager Lion 2024 Tests Operational Forces Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AQABA, JORDAN (May 17, 2024) – The global health engagement team poses for a photo during exercise Eager Lion 2024 in Aqaba, Jordan, May 17, 2024. Pictured from top left to right is Lt. Freddie Mawannay, officer-in-charge, U.S. Central Command; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sean Sarmiento, Tactical Casualty Combat Care instructor, U.S. Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain; Chief Hospital Corpsman (FMF/EXW) Steven Taylor, senior enlisted leader, U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella; and Lt. Fremmy Cuadra, emergency department trauma nurse, NMRTC Sigonella. Pictured from bottom left to right is U.S. Navy Reserve (USNR) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Vivianna Mann, USNR Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zo Alonzo; and USNR Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Terri Archuleta. Eager Lion is designed to exchange military expertise, improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Hospital Corpsman Steven Taylor/Released)