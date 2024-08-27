Eager Lion 2024 Tests Operational Forces Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AQABA, JORDAN (May 18, 2024) – Lt. Freddie Mawannay, officer-in-charge, U.S. Central Command; Capt. Kyle Wagner, platoon commander, Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team Company Central Bahrain; and Lt. Fremmy Cuadra, emergency department trauma nurse, U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Sigonella, meet with Jordanian medical forces at a coordinating meeting during exercise Eagle Lion 2024, May 18, 2024. Eager Lion is designed to exchange military expertise, improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Terri Archuleta/Released)