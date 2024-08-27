Eager Lion 2024 Tests Operational Forces Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AQABA, JORDAN (May 17, 2024) – Personnel participate in a Subject Matter Expert Exchange at Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II Military Hospital, in Aqaba, Jordan, during exercise Eager Lion 2024, May 17, 2024. Eager Lion is designed to exchange military expertise, improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Hospital Corpsman Steven Taylor/Released)