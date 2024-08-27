Eager Lion 2024 Tests Operational Forces Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AQABA, JORDAN (May 14, 2024) – Tactical Casualty Combat Care participants demonstrate fireman’s carry during an Eager Lion 2024 skill assessment session, May 14, 2024. Eager Lion is designed to exchange military expertise, improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Fremmy Cuadra/Released)