Eager Lion 2024 Tests Operational Forces Capabilities

AQABA, JORDAN (May 20, 2024) – Jordanian and U.S. trauma teams pose together at the ambulance entrance after exercise Eager Lion 2024’s mass casualty exercise, May 20, 2024. Eager Lion is designed to exchange military expertise, improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Fremmy Cuadra/Released)