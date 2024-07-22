Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4

U.S., U.K., and Romanian Airmen pose for a group photo in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 23, 2024. BTF 24-4 demonstrates NATO Allies and partners’ ability to seamlessly operate together and maintain a stable and prosperous Black Sea region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

