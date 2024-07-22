Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4

Airmen from the U.S. and U.K. talk on the flightline at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 23, 2024. The ability of U.S. forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of alliances and partnerships capable of decisively meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

