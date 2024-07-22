Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 3 of 8]

    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the U.S. and U.K. talk on the flightline at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 23, 2024. The ability of U.S. forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of alliances and partnerships capable of decisively meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 12:01
    Photo ID: 8545267
    VIRIN: 240723-F-KW266-1058
    Resolution: 6956x4637
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    B-52
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

