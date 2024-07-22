Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4

U.S. and U.K. Airmen trade patches on the flightline at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 23, 2024. BTF missions provide opportunities for Allies and partners to interact and work together towards a shared mission set. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|07.23.2024
|07.23.2024 12:01
|8545266
|240723-F-KW266-1053
|6930x4620
|6.51 MB
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
|10
|0
