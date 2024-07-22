Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4

Romanian Air Force Commander Cosmin Macsim, Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base deputy commander, speaks with a reporter during a media engagement at MKAB as part of Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 23, 2024. BTF 24-4 provides a valuable training opportunity between U.S., Romanian, and Allied Air Forces and demonstrates a credible deterrent against potential adversaries in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
