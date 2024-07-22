Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 4 of 8]

    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Romanian Air Force Commander Cosmin Macsim, Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base deputy commander, speaks with a reporter during a media engagement at MKAB as part of Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 23, 2024. BTF 24-4 provides a valuable training opportunity between U.S., Romanian, and Allied Air Forces and demonstrates a credible deterrent against potential adversaries in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 12:01
    Photo ID: 8545268
    VIRIN: 240723-F-KW266-1126
    Resolution: 6451x4301
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    B-52
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download