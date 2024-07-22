U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Patterson, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander, speaks to the media during a press conference at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base as part of Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 23, 2024. The U.S. Military works alongside NATO Allies and partners to ensure a safe, stable, and secure Euro-Atlantic region by increasing military capabilities, readiness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 12:01 Photo ID: 8545273 VIRIN: 240723-F-KW266-1101 Resolution: 7367x4911 Size: 6.59 MB Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.