Airmen reflect on historic Bomber Task Force 24-4 Deployment to Romania

MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania – The 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron recently deployed to Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania as part of Bomber Task Force 24-4. This mission marked a significant milestone as the first deployment of strategic bombers to Romanian soil.



“It is a great honor and a great pleasure to be here on this historic day, when for the first time a B-52 bomber landed on Romanian territory,” said Romanian Air Force Commander Cosmin Macsim, Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base deputy commander. “We are showing the proof of interoperability and the possibility of training together in cooperation.”



It was an especially proud moment for the Airmen participating in the deployment.



“To be part of this historic milestone has been incredible,” said Senior Airman Kyla King, aerospace propulsion journeyman. “It shows me how important it is that we don’t just talk about our alliance and how vital it is. Being here with our partners strengthens our bond even further and makes us stronger.”



The deployment involved two B-52H Stratofortresses and aircrew from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., along with a diverse team of support personnel, including aircraft maintenance, intelligence, and weather specialists. The primary focus of the mission was to integrate with NATO Allies and partners, enhancing tactical proficiency and interoperability through joint training exercises.



“During this BTF, we’ve been working with some of our NATO Allies and partners to train together to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve our tactical proficiency and interoperability,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Patterson, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron commander. “The goal is to continue to enhance our combat readiness and ensure we’re ready and able to rapidly respond to any emerging threats.”



The deployment not only strengthened the strategic relationships within the NATO alliance but also provided valuable training opportunities for U.S. Airmen. Working alongside Allied forces in different geographic locations helps familiarize the team with various operational environments, improving their readiness and adaptability.



For many Airmen, the deployment was not just about completing a mission but also about personal growth and gaining valuable experiences.



“I’ve gained a new perspective on the importance of our mission and the relationship between our allies,” said King. “I’ve also gained an immense morale boost seeing our jets here and what they can do. It’s been very empowering and makes me very proud of what I do and why I joined.”



The mission saw the B-52 participate in combined strategic operations designed to synchronize capabilities and assure security commitments across the region. Those activities are crucial for maintaining a credible deterrence posture and ensuring the collective defense of NATO member states.



As Bomber Task Force 24-4 comes to an end, the U.S. Air Force remains committed to working with NATO Allies to uphold regional security and stability, demonstrating the enduring strength and cohesion of the alliance.

