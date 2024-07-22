Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 1 of 8]

    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. and Finnish aircrew members talk on the flightline at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, during Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 23, 2024. BTF 24-4 allows NATO partners and Allies the opportunity to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment to improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 12:01
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
    This work, Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    B-52
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

