Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4

U.S. Air Force Col. Keith Derbenwick, U.S. Embassy Defense Attache to Romania, gives a speech during a press conference at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base as part of Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 23, 2024. BTF 24-4 underpins the NATO alliance’s collective deterrence and commitment to defending the Euro-Atlantic region from hostile actions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
