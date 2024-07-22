Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4

Romanian Air Force Commander Cosmin Macsim, Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base deputy commander, gives his opening comments during a press conference at MKAB as part of Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 23, 2024. BTF missions afford the U.S. and its Allied nations, such as Romania, to train together and ensure they are well prepared to deter threats and defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

