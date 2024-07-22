Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 6 of 8]

    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Romanian Air Force Commander Cosmin Macsim, Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base deputy commander, gives his opening comments during a press conference at MKAB as part of Bomber Task Force Deployment 24-4, July 23, 2024. BTF missions afford the U.S. and its Allied nations, such as Romania, to train together and ensure they are well prepared to deter threats and defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 12:01
    Photo ID: 8545271
    VIRIN: 240723-F-KW266-1077
    Resolution: 5486x3657
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU, RO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4
    Media Day: Bomber Task Force 24-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    B-52
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download