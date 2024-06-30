Exercise participants evacuate a simulated wounded U.S. Marine Corps ordnance disposal technician during Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2024. During the exercise, participants worked alongside various agencies from the 35th Fighter Wing, such as the Logistics Readiness Squadron, Security Forces Squadron, Fire Department, Agile Combat Employment Office, Medical Group, and Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 03:03
|Photo ID:
|8517074
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-DJ879-2036
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|31.91 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tanuki Bandit 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
