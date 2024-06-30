A U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technician participating in Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 scans the perimeter during a patrol at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2024. During the exercise, participants worked alongside various agencies from the 35th Fighter Wing, such as the Logistics Readiness Squadron, Security Forces Squadron, Fire Department, Agile Combat Employment Office, Medical Group, and Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 03:03 Photo ID: 8517068 VIRIN: 240625-F-DJ879-1376 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.86 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tanuki Bandit 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.