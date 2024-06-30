A U.S. Marine Corp and U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians secure the remnants of a simulated explosive trap for analysis during Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2024. EOD lives by its unofficial motto- “initial success or total failure.” Exercises like Tanuki Bandit stress the importance of preparedness and competence when facing threats because if an EOD technician performs at a level less than ideal, it could threaten their own life and those around them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 03:03
|Photo ID:
|8517070
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-DJ879-1593
|Resolution:
|6529x4664
|Size:
|11.39 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tanuki Bandit 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
