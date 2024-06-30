Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tanuki Bandit 24 [Image 6 of 11]

    Tanuki Bandit 24

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corp and U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians secure the remnants of a simulated explosive trap for analysis during Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2024. EOD lives by its unofficial motto- “initial success or total failure.” Exercises like Tanuki Bandit stress the importance of preparedness and competence when facing threats because if an EOD technician performs at a level less than ideal, it could threaten their own life and those around them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 03:03
    Photo ID: 8517070
    VIRIN: 240625-F-DJ879-1593
    Resolution: 6529x4664
    Size: 11.39 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    This work, Tanuki Bandit 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field Training Exercise
    Misawa Air Base
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron

