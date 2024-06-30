A U.S. Marine Corp and U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians secure the remnants of a simulated explosive trap for analysis during Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2024. EOD lives by its unofficial motto- “initial success or total failure.” Exercises like Tanuki Bandit stress the importance of preparedness and competence when facing threats because if an EOD technician performs at a level less than ideal, it could threaten their own life and those around them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

Date Taken: 06.25.2024
Photo by SrA Antwain Hanks