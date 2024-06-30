A U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician participating in Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 fires an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2024. Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 was a five-day field training exercise consisting of various scenarios an EOD technician may experience down-range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 03:03
|Photo ID:
|8517071
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-DJ879-1614
|Resolution:
|7935x5290
|Size:
|18.47 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tanuki Bandit 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
