A U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician participating in Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 fires an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2024. Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 was a five-day field training exercise consisting of various scenarios an EOD technician may experience down-range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

