A U.S. Air Force Airman sets up a tent during Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2024. Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 was a five-day Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) field training exercise consisting of various scenarios an EOD technician may experience down range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

