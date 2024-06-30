A U.S. Air Force Airman sets up a tent during Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2024. Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 was a five-day Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) field training exercise consisting of various scenarios an EOD technician may experience down range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 03:03
|Photo ID:
|8517066
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-DJ879-1042
|Resolution:
|7522x5015
|Size:
|20.24 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tanuki Bandit 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
