A U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician participating in Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 performs spotter duties at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2024. The exercise was held entirely at Draughon Range, a premier air-to-ground training site. It simulated living and performing EOD duties in austere environments, challenging participants to leverage their Multi-Capable Airmen skills and employ Agile Combat Employment concepts with limited support and supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 03:03
|Photo ID:
|8517072
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-DJ879-1815
|Resolution:
|7925x5283
|Size:
|21.45 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tanuki Bandit 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
