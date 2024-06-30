A U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal technician works on disarming a simulated explosive trap during Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2024. Tanuki Bandit, 24 and exercises like it are crucial for all EOD technicians, enabling them to respond accurately, safely, and effectively to any situation, ensuring the safe defusal of threats and enhancing readiness across the forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 03:03 Photo ID: 8517069 VIRIN: 240625-F-DJ879-1466 Resolution: 7099x4733 Size: 14.69 MB Location: AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tanuki Bandit 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.