    Tanuki Bandit 24 [Image 9 of 11]

    Tanuki Bandit 24

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technician participating in Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 scans terrain during a patrol at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2024. Over the course of five days, participants engaged in 24-hour day and night hands-on field training, using real combat scenarios that included camp setup, defense, tactical combat casualty care, unexploded ordnance identification and disarmament, marksmanship and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 03:03
    Photo ID: 8517073
    VIRIN: 240627-F-DJ879-1907
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 32.78 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tanuki Bandit 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field Training Exercise
    Misawa Air Base
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    35th Civil Engineer Squadron

