A U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technician participating in Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 scans terrain during a patrol at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2024. Over the course of five days, participants engaged in 24-hour day and night hands-on field training, using real combat scenarios that included camp setup, defense, tactical combat casualty care, unexploded ordnance identification and disarmament, marksmanship and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 03:03 Photo ID: 8517073 VIRIN: 240627-F-DJ879-1907 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 32.78 MB Location: AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tanuki Bandit 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.