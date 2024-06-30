Recently, the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) flight conducted Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 at Draughn Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, from June 23-28, 2024.



Exercise Tanuki Bandit 24 showcased the cohesiveness and adaptability of approximately 50 U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps EOD technicians from Misawa Air Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Nellis AFB, Joint Base Andrews, Beale AFB, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and Camp Hansen.



The exercise was held entirely at Draughon Range. This premier air-to-ground training site enables participants to simulate performing EOD duties in austere environments, challenging participants to leverage their Multi-Capable Airmen skills and employ Agile Combat Employment concepts with limited support and supplies.



“This training was invaluable because it got us out here on the ground, spending days in the field doing what we’ll likely face downrange,” expressed Sgt. Allen Waller, Marine Corps EOD technician and exercise participant. “The Air Force has done a great job of incorporating all aspects of a real-world contingency environment simultaneously.”



Over five days, participants engaged in 24-hour day and night hands-on field training, using real combat scenarios that included camp setup, defense, tactical combat casualty care, unexploded ordnance identification and disarmament, marksmanship and more.



“Training like this provides real-life experience in handling various challenges,” said Waller. “Classroom learning with tactics, training, slides, and policies doesn’t provide the real-world experience we gain from field training.”



Additionally, participants collaborated with other agencies from the 35th Fighter Wing, such as the Logistics Readiness Squadron, Security Forces Squadron, Fire Department, Agile Combat Employment Office, Medical Group, and Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape specialists. This incorporation of outside agencies emphasized the realism and organizational interoperability they might encounter in real-world contingencies.



“It’s vital for us to train because our lives, our fellow service members’ lives, and those we are helping are on the line,” said Senior Airman Charles James, 35th EOD flight exercise participant. “Without this training, our skills can degrade, potentially leading to loss of life, limb, and mission failure.”



These comprehensive exercises are not just crucial but indispensable for all EOD technicians. They play a pivotal role in honing their skills, enabling them to respond accurately, safely, and effectively to any situation, ensuring the safe defusal of threats, and enhancing readiness across the forces.



“At the end of this exercise, I want participants to gain new experiences working alongside other agencies and services,” said Staff Sgt. Joshua Young, 35th EOD flight lead exercise coordinator. “When they return to their units or face similar situations again, they will be more effective in conducting these operations.”



EOD lives by its unofficial motto- “initial success or total failure.” Exercises like Tanuki Bandit 24 stress the importance of preparedness and competence when facing threats because if an EOD technician performs at a level less than ideal, it could threaten their own life and those around them.

