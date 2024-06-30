Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony

Bouquet offerings rest at the B-29 monument at Mt. Shizuhata, Japan, June 29, 2024. Ceremony attendees offered incense, bourbon, sake and flowers in honor of the 2,000 victims of the U.S. Army Air Force B-29 Superfortress raids and collision in Shizuoka City during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

