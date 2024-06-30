U.S. Air Force Col. Iris Ortiz-Gonzales, 374th Dental Squadron commander, and Akiyoshi Igarashi, Japan Air Self-Defense Force Deputy Director of Shizuoka Provincial Headquarters, pray before an incense offering during the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Mt. Shizuhata, Japan, June 29, 2024. Ceremony attendees offered incense for the victims of the B-29 raids during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2024 22:07
|Photo ID:
|8516788
|VIRIN:
|240629-F-PJ020-1222
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|SHIZUOKA, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
Japan
LEAVE A COMMENT