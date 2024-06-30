Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony [Image 9 of 14]

    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony

    SHIZUOKA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A B-29 ceremony attendee picks up incense during the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Mt. Shizuhata, Japan, June 29, 2024. Ceremony attendees offered incense for the victims of the B-29 raids during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 22:07
    Photo ID: 8516791
    VIRIN: 240629-F-PJ020-1264
    Resolution: 4653x3102
    Size: 532.83 KB
    Location: SHIZUOKA, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    TAGS

    memorial
    honor guard
    WWII
    JASDF
    374 AW
    B-29

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT