Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, shares remarks during the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Mt. Shizuhata, Japan, June 29, 2024. Since 1972, the victims of a U.S. Army Air Force B-29 Superfortress aircraft bombing and collision during World War II have been remembered by members of residents of Shizuoka City, the 374th AW and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

