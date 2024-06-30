Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony

Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force play Taps during the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Mt. Shizuhata, Japan, June 29, 2024. Since 1972, the victims of a U.S. Army Air Force B-29 Superfortress aircraft bombing and collision during World War II have been remembered by members of residents of Shizuoka City, the 374th Airlift Wing and the JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

