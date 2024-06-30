Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony [Image 12 of 14]

    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony

    SHIZUOKA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force play Taps during the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Mt. Shizuhata, Japan, June 29, 2024. Since 1972, the victims of a U.S. Army Air Force B-29 Superfortress aircraft bombing and collision during World War II have been remembered by members of residents of Shizuoka City, the 374th Airlift Wing and the JASDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 22:07
    Photo ID: 8516794
    VIRIN: 240629-F-PJ020-1398
    Resolution: 5255x3503
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SHIZUOKA, SHIZUOKA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony

    Japan

    memorial
    honor guard
    WWII
    JASDF
    374 AW
    B-29

