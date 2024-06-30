U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Derek Hoard and Staff Sgt. Haruna Hamamoto’s, Yokota Air Base Language Enabled Airman Program members and B-29 master of ceremonies, read from a script during the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Mt. Shizuhata, Japan, June 29, 2024. Over 50 representatives from the 374th Airlift Wing and 730th AMS attended, the highest since COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
