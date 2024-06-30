A group of Buddhist monks pray before an incense offering during the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Mt. Shizuhata, Japan, June 29, 2024. Since 1972, the victims of a U.S. Army Air Force B-29 Superfortress aircraft bombing and collision during World War II have been remembered by members of residents of Shizuoka City, the 374th Airlift Wing and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2024 22:08
|Photo ID:
|8516784
|VIRIN:
|240629-F-PJ020-1076
|Resolution:
|4895x3263
|Size:
|688.98 KB
|Location:
|SHIZUOKA, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony
Japan
LEAVE A COMMENT