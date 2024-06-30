Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony [Image 1 of 14]

    Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony

    SHIZUOKA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force 374th Airlift Wing salute during the American national anthem at the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Mt. Shizuhata, Japan, June 29, 2024. On June 20, 1945, two U.S. Army Air Force B-29 Superfortress aircraft collided in mid-air during a bombing run over Shizuoka City. Approximately 2,000 Japanese civilians were killed as well as 23 members of the aircrew. One of the residents who survived the raid, Fukumatsu Itoh, rescued two American aircrew members who later died from their wounds. Itoh, despite wartime relations, buried the two members out of respect. Since 1972, Americans and Japanese alike have gathered in memorial for the victims as well as in remembrance for the selfless actions of Itoh. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Japan

    memorial
    honor guard
    WWII
    JASDF
    374 AW
    B-29

