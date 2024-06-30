Paying Respects: 374 AW, 515 AMOW, JASDF honor the fallen in B-29 Memorial Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nahiran Rivera Baerga, 374th Communications Squadron cyber security technician, prays before an incense offering during the B-29 Memorial Ceremony at Mt. Shizuhata, Japan, June 29, 2024. Ceremony attendees offered incense for the victims of the B-29 raids during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

