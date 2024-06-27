Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Ace Dupent, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons specialist, inspects the armament of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft before take off during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2024. The 80th FGS furthered their skills by conducting maintenance operations in an unfamiliar location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

