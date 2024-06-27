Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission

Airmen from the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron and Republic of Korea Air Force perform a foreign object debris walk during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. FOD walks are a collective effort to remove potentially harmful objects from the taxiways and runways. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

Date Taken: 06.25.2024
Location: KR