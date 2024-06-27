Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission

    Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron and Republic of Korea Air Force perform a foreign object debris walk during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. FOD walks are a collective effort to remove potentially harmful objects from the taxiways and runways. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

