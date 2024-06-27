An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron, is towed into a parking spot at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. The 80th FS and 80th Fighter Generation Squadron traveled to Cheongju Air Base to participate in Buddy Squadron 24-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 02:58 Photo ID: 8508237 VIRIN: 240624-F-SW533-1058 Resolution: 7127x4009 Size: 4.41 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.