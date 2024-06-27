An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 80th Fighter Squadron, is towed into a parking spot at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. The 80th FS and 80th Fighter Generation Squadron traveled to Cheongju Air Base to participate in Buddy Squadron 24-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
This work, Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
