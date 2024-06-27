Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zakkee Conwell, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs post-flight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2024. The 80th FGS furthered their skills by conducting maintenance operations in an unfamiliar location during Buddy Squadron 24-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

