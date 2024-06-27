Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Marquardt, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation journeyman, removes the back of a stakebed truck to unload supplies during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2024. The 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th Fighter Generation Squadron traveled to Cheongju Air Base to participate in Buddy Squadron 24-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 02:58
|Photo ID:
|8508240
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-SW533-1072
|Resolution:
|5515x4412
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
