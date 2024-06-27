U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Marquardt, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation journeyman, removes the back of a stakebed truck to unload supplies during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2024. The 80th Fighter Squadron and 80th Fighter Generation Squadron traveled to Cheongju Air Base to participate in Buddy Squadron 24-4. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 02:58 Photo ID: 8508240 VIRIN: 240624-F-SW533-1072 Resolution: 5515x4412 Size: 3.97 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.