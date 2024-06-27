Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission

U.S. Air Force Airman Layne Veldhuizen, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs post-flight checks on F-16 Fighting Falcon landing gear struts during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2024. During the training event, the 80th FGS honed their agile combat employment techniques while ensuring all 80th Fighter Squadron aircraft were mission-ready for bilateral training operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

Date Taken: 06.24.2024 Location: KR