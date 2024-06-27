U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Peyton Huttula, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 crew chief, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for flight during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. Crew chiefs are responsible for the general maintenance and overall care of aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 02:58
|Photo ID:
|8508241
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-SW533-1075
|Resolution:
|4019x2261
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission
