Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission

CHEONGJU Air Base, Republic of Korea — Maintaining the 8th Fighter Wing’s mission operability and agility is key to providing a capable force that is ready to respond to any contingency that is placed before it. In the Republic of Korea, members of the 8th Fighter Wing (Wolf Pack) continue to train and exercise with coalition partners to ensure that they are prepared at a moment's notice for any possible contingency in the Indo-Pacific region.



The ability for the Wolf Pack to expeditiously generate airpower with mission partners may mean the difference between mission failure and success. In order to ensure that the Wolf Pack is always prepared to “support follow-on forces,” maintainer’s from the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron (JUVATs) traveled to Cheongju Air Base, and integrated with the Republic of Korea Air Force’s 152nd Fighter Squadron for Buddy Squadron 24-4 June 24-28, 2024.



Buddy Squadron is a five-day exercise between U.S. and ROKAF forces, held eight times annually, focused on increasing the wing’s capability to generate airpower and employ agile combat employment techniques while in unfamiliar locations. The training also acts as an opportunity for maintenance and support elements to work together in a joint-environment to hone their interoperability with other coalition teams.





Throughout the week-long training, the 80th FGS Airmen joined their ROKAF partners to tow jets, refuel and acquire necessary ground equipment to support Buddy Squadron operations. Together, they were also able to resolve any unexpected maintenance issues that arose.



While many of the maintenance team members were used to working with ROKAF partners during their time at Kunsan AB, for some, like U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Darius Pierce, 80th FGS aircraft section noncommissioned officer in charge, this was their first time integrating in an unfamiliar environment.



“Working with them [ROKAF] was a lot more seamless than I thought it would be,” said Pierce. “Despite a communication barrier, we were still able to execute together.”



The 80th FGS maintainers worked selflessly to ensure that the training went off without any interruptions. According to Capt. Calvin Boerwinkle, 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot and Buddy Squadron 24-4 project officer, it would have been impossible to maintain the level of training without their professionalism and commitment to excellence despite the long hours.



“I realize that it’s a difficult job,” said Capt. Boerwinkle. “I want to give a shout out to all our maintainers and everyone else working out in the hot sun to make sure our jets can get out the door.”



The objective of Buddy Squadron was to provide each participant with new skills and experience providing quick and flexible airpower and to bring that knowledge and lessons learned back to the Wolf Pack in order to better optimize the 80th FGS to prepare for tomorrow’s fight.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.01.2024 02:58 Story ID: 475254 Location: KR Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission, by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.