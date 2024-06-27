Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Clark, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, inspects the intake of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2024. During the training event, the 80th FGS honed their agile combat employment techniques while ensuring all 80th Fighter Squadron aircraft were mission-ready for bilateral training operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

