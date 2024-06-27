Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission [Image 5 of 9]

    Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Clark, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, inspects the intake of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Buddy Squadron 24-4 at Cheongju Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2024. During the training event, the 80th FGS honed their agile combat employment techniques while ensuring all 80th Fighter Squadron aircraft were mission-ready for bilateral training operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 02:58
    Photo ID: 8508238
    VIRIN: 240624-F-SW533-1065
    Resolution: 2835x2268
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Juvat maintenance enables bilateral mission [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    maintenance
    INDOPACOM
    Buddy Squadron
    80th Fighter Generation Squadron
    80th FGS

