Corps hosts Industry Day

Right, Kinya Roger Minami, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Small Business Office procurement analyst, discusses subcontracting requirements during an Industry Day June 20 at The Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles. The event was for informational purposes only and provided material on upcoming VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System projects, the procurement process, construction contract administration and subcontracting requirements. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

