Alejandra Gastelum, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District civil engineer, speaks to Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise participants at the USACE Baseyard May 23 in South El Monte, Calif. Prior to the exercise, Gastelum provided the participants with an overview of dam safety. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)
This work, LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise
