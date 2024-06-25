Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise

    EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Areca Wilson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Hunter Merritt, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Institute for Water Resources social scientist, speaks to Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise participants at the USACE Baseyard May 23 in South El Monte, Calif. During the exercise, participants were provided with a brief about Whittier Narrows Dam, which included dam operations, safety and procedures. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8501186
    VIRIN: 240523-A-IT851-1022
    Resolution: 3537x2349
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Corps hosts Industry Day
    Corps hosts Industry Day
    Corps hosts Industry Day
    LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise
    LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise
    LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise
    LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise
    LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE Los Angeles
    US Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles
    USACE LA
    US Army Corps of Engineers LA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT