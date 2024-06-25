Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps hosts Industry Day [Image 3 of 8]

    Corps hosts Industry Day

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Areca Wilson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facilitated an Industry Day June 20 at The Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles. The event was for informational purposes only and provided material on upcoming Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System projects, the procurement process, construction contract administration and subcontracting requirements. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8501160
    VIRIN: 240620-A-IT851-1017
    Resolution: 3754x2493
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps hosts Industry Day [Image 8 of 8], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Corps hosts Industry Day
    Corps hosts Industry Day
    Corps hosts Industry Day
    LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise
    LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise
    LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise
    LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise
    LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps hosts Industry Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Industry Day
    USACE Los Angeles
    US Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles
    USACE LA
    US Army Corps of Engineers LA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT