Corps hosts Industry Day

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facilitated an Industry Day June 20 at The Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles. The event was for informational purposes only and provided material on upcoming Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System projects, the procurement process, construction contract administration and subcontracting requirements. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

