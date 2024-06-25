Charlie Hwang, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District geotechnical engineer, speaks to Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise participants at the USACE Baseyard May 23 in South El Monte, Calif. Prior to the exercise, Hwang provided the participants with information on Whittier Narrows Dam’s Emergency Action Plan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 19:07 Photo ID: 8501188 VIRIN: 240523-A-IT851-1024 Resolution: 3849x2556 Size: 7.9 MB Location: EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.