    Corps hosts Industry Day

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Story by Areca Wilson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    LOS ANGELES—The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facilitated an Industry Day June 20 at The Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles. The event was for informational purposes only and provided material on upcoming Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System projects, the procurement process, construction contract administration and subcontracting requirements.

    The presentation can be viewed at https://sam.gov/content/home.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 19:07
    Story ID: 474947
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Industry Day
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District
    USACE LA
    USACE LA District

