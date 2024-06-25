LOS ANGELES—The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facilitated an Industry Day June 20 at The Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles. The event was for informational purposes only and provided material on upcoming Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System projects, the procurement process, construction contract administration and subcontracting requirements.
The presentation can be viewed at https://sam.gov/content/home.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 19:07
|Story ID:
|474947
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps hosts Industry Day, by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT