Representatives from multiple local, state and federal agencies participate in a Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baseyard May 23 in South El Monte, Calif. After the exercise concluded, participants shared their feedback on areas of successes and improvements. During the exercise, participants broke into teams and worked together to determine how to communicate between agencies and to the public during a flood emergency. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 19:07 Photo ID: 8501185 VIRIN: 240523-A-IT851-1026 Resolution: 3311x2199 Size: 5.18 MB Location: EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LA District hosts Whittier Narrows Dam Tabletop Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.